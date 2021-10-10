Lion City Sailors thumped Balestier Khalsa FC 4-1 to coast to the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) title after closest challenger Albirex Niigata were held to a disappointing draw earlier this evening.

Heading into the final matchday of the season, both Lion City and Albirex were on an even chance of landing the title.

But it was big-spending Lion City who emerged victorious with two goals in each half for the win over Balestier.

Song Uiyoung had given Lion City the lead after eight minutes before Balestier replied with an Aidil Johari equaliser at the half-hour mark.

But that was to be Balestier’s only show of resistance as Gabriel Quak struck a double (41st and 82nd minute) and another from Diego Lopes (79th) for the well-deserved win and the bragging rights for the next year.

On the other hand, Albirex fell a little short of defending the title they won last season when they were held to a 4-4 draw by a stubborn Tanjong Pagar side.

Kiyoshiro Tsuboi scored a personal best with four goals (20th penalty, 22nd, 43rd and 45th) as Tanjong Pagar replied through Anaqi Ismit (12th and 73rd), Fathullah Rahmat (63rd) and Reo Nishiguchi (86th).

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Hougang United 1-3 Young Lions

Lion City Sailors 4-1 Balestier Khalsa

Tampines Rovers 1-1 Geylang International

Tanjong Pagar United 4-4 Albirex Niigata

