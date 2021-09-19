The Philippine women’s national team staged a magnificent comeback with two late goals to sink Nepal 2-1 in their first qualifying match in Group F of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

At the JAR Stadium in Uzbekistan, an early tenth minute header from Bimala Chaudhary off a cross Sabita Rana Magar had Nepal on the way as they maintained their hold of the game well into the second half.

But right at the end, a cross from debutant Chandler McDaniel saw Tahnai Annis steering home the equaliser as Camille Wilson then made a fine finish from close range for the full points.

The Philippines’ second and final match of the qualifiers against Hong Kong will be on 24 September 2021.

Only the group winner will make the cut for India 2022.

“The new players played well and initiated the first goal,” said head coach Marlon Maro.

“Our adjustments in the second half resulted in us scoring in the last five minutes.”

