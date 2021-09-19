Valentino Rossi all but confirmed that the former Moto2™ teammates will be riding with the VR46 Aramco Racing team next season

The idea that current Moto2™ rider Marco Bezzecchi (SKY Racing Team VR46) would jump up to the premier class has been floated around for a number of weeks now, and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) looks to have confirmed the move ahead of the San Marino GP.

The Doctor will be the team boss at the newly formed Aramco Racing Team VR46 at Ducati next season, and has said that Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avinita) and Bezzecchi will be teammates from 2022.

Speaking at an event in his hometown of Tavulia, Rossi said he is proud his academy continues to produce top talents in MotoGP™.

“We have worked hard over the years because we knew that unfortunately sooner or later I would have to stop but we have done a good job. We have a lot of very strong academy riders. Next year there will be four in MotoGP. Bagnaia and Morbidelli will be in the factory Ducati and Yamaha teams respectively, two of the best teams, so they will start with the clear objective of winning the world championship. Then we also have Luca and Bezzecchi with the Ducatis. So Tavullia will remain an important hub in MotoGP with many riders, a team and many bikes. This has been our gift to my fans who have supported me for all these years.” – www.motogp.com

