MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 17: Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland driving the (16) Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 leads Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (94) Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric on track during the Monaco E-Prix, Round 10 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco on May 17, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Jordan McKean/LAT Images)

New Date for Monaco: The Monaco E-Prix has been rescheduled to 1 and 2 May, 2027 (originally 15 and 16 May) to accommodate the country events calendar, following an e-vote of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Extended Partnership with ACM: Formula E and the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) have extended their partnership, securing Formula E’s presence in the Principality through 2031.

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Formula E and the FIA today announce an update to the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, with the 2027 Monaco E-Prix now scheduled to take place on 1 and 2 May, 2027, following an e-vote of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

This date change, which moves the event from the originally scheduled 15 and 16 May, serves to accommodate the country’s events calendar and removes a scheduling clash with the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Furthermore, Formula E and the ACM are delighted to confirm a long-term commitment to the Principality, extending their agreement to host the Monaco E-Prix until 2031.

This extension marks a landmark chapter in the partnership between Formula E and Monaco. From its modest beginnings as a biennial event, the E-Prix has grown into an annual cornerstone of the calendar, competing on the legendary full-length track shared with other single seater series.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“There is no stage in motorsport quite like the Circuit de Monaco, and we are thrilled to bring the next era of electric racing to the Principality. David Coulthard’s iconic GEN4 test-run at our last event set the ultimate precedent for what will be another showstopping weekend. With heightened speeds, even more overtaking, and intense wheel-to-wheel action, this jewel-in-the-crown double-header promises to be our best yet.”

Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), said:

“We are pleased to announce that the Automobile Club de Monaco and Formula E have agreed to extend their partnership through 2031. This extension underscores the Principality’s central role in the evolution of electric mobility and ensures the continuity of the Monaco E-Prix has become a highlight of the international calendar. The ACM looks forward to continuing this journey alongside Formula E and contributing year after year to Monaco’s global prestige.”

Nyck de Vries, Driver No, 21, Mahindra Racing said:

“Monaco is one of the races every driver wants to be part of, and after winning there this year it will always hold special memories for me. Receiving the H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco Trophy from Prince Albert and Princess Charlene was a highlight of my season, and it’s a venue that not only has always been very kind to me throughout my racing career, but I am also proud to call home. Monaco is such an important part of Formula E, so the extension with the ACM is fantastic news for the championship and its fans.”

RECORD-BREAKING 21-RACE CALENDAR

The all-electric single-seater racing series’ biggest ever season begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a nighttime double-header at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, on 18 & 19 December 2026. The Championship then heads to the Americas, with the Mexico City E-Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on 16 January 2027, followed by the brand new Austin E-Prix at COTA on 6 February 2027 and the Miami E-Prix at the Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium) on 20 February 2027. The Americas leg concludes at the Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit with the São Paulo E-Prix on 13 March 2027.

The Championship shifts to Asia for the Sanya E-Prix at the Haitang Bay Circuit on 17 April 2027, before heading into an expanded European season. Europe features an intense run of double-headers: starting off on the iconic streets of Circuit de Monaco on 1 and 2 May, before moving on to Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on 8 & 9 May 2027 and London at Brands Hatch on 29 & 30 May 2027. The European leg continues with the new double-header at MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit on 18 & 19 June 2027 and a return to the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE for the Madrid E-Prix on 26 & 27 June 2027.

The season concludes with a spectacular Asia Pacific double-header finish: taking on the Shanghai International Circuit on 10 & 11 July 2027 and the climactic finale at the Tokyo Street Circuit on 24 & 25 July 2027 that will round out the end of the first season of the all-new GEN4 era.

INTRODUCING A DYNAMIC NEW RACE FORMAT

The 2026-27 season and start of the GEN4 era will also welcome a transformative new race format for double-header race weekends, featuring the classic race (E-Prix) and an all-new shorter race (E-PrixUnleashed).

Introduced to showcase the full, unrestricted power of the GEN4 car, this new approach delivers a completely different, fast-paced racing style. The complementing formats will offer fans a highly entertaining mix of tactical, strategic racing and pure, high-speed performance drama across a single weekend.

2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Circuit Date(s) 1 1 & 2 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah Jeddah Corniche Circuit 18 & 19 December 2026 2 3 Mexico, Mexico City Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez 16 January 2027 3 4 USA, Austin The Circuit of The Americas (COTA) 6 February 2027 4 5 USA, Miami Miami International Autodrome 20 February 2027 5 6 Brazil, Sao Paulo Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit 13 March 2027 6 7 China, Sanya Haitang Bay Circuit 17 April 2027 7 8 & 9 Monaco, Monaco Circuit de Monaco 1 & 2 May 2027 8 10 & 11 Germany, Berlin Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit 8 & 9 May 2027 9 12 & 13 UK, London Brands Hatch 29 & 30 May 2027 10 14 & 15 Netherlands, Zandvoort MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit 18 & 19 June 2027 11 16 & 17 Spain, Madrid Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE 26 & 27 June 2027 12 18 & 19 China, Shanghai Shanghai International Circuit 10 & 11 July 2027 13 20 & 21 Japan, Tokyo Tokyo Street Circuit 24 & 25 July 2027

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