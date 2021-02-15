Even though there is still no final word yet when the remaining qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played, the Malaysian national team will get back to training next month.

Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said that the centralised training is important as the players have been out of action for far too long.

“We are still waiting for the final decision from the AFC whether the matches in March will be played or will it be postponed to June,” said Cheng Hoe.

“The last three matches (in the qualifiers) will be intense. So, we hope that in March, we will get back to training.”

In the original plan, the Malaysians have been scheduled to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 25 March away and then home to Vietnam (30 March).

The final qualifying match against Thailand in Bangkok will be on 15 June 2021.

