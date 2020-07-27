The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have been confirmed as the host Member Association for the 2020 AFC Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches which will take place from 17 October to 1 November 2020.

Malaysia will also host the Round of 16 which will see teams from both groups battle on 4 November 2020, two quarterfinal matches on 25 November 2020 and one semi-final tie three days later after submitting their interest to host ahead of the designated deadline.

All matches in the knockout stages will be played in single match ties, as well as the Final which is scheduled to be played in the West region.

The centralised venue for the AFC Champions League Groups E and F as well as the remaining knockout stage matches are yet to be confirmed.

The AFC had earlier confirmed Qatar as the centralised venue host for the group and knock-out stage matches in the West region.

