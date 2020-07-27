Successful start at the Adriatic Sea: The Eastern European Eset V4 Cup held its opening event at the Grobnik circuit in Croatia. Audi privateer Daniel Skalický was on the podium in both sprints and in the endurance race. In the one-hour endurance race, the Czech in the Audi R8 LMS ultra took second place in the GT3 classification. In the first sprint, Skalický improved from third on the grid to second position, in the second race he advanced from fourth to third overall on the twisty track near Rijeka, thus finishing second in the GT3 class.

Flawless series in club racing: Uwe Alzen remains unbeaten in the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy 2020. After the season opener at the Lausitzring two weeks ago, the former professional driver and DTM race winner was also unbeatable at Hockenheim. His Spirit Race Team Uwe Alzen Automotive captured the pole position with the Audi R8 LMS in each of the two qualifying sessions on the second weekend of the German club racing series. The 52-year-old from Betzdorf won the first 30-minute sprint with a 65-second lead, the second with almost 35 seconds – in each case ahead of his brother Jürgen Alzen.

Dominant performance at Imola: The Audi Sport customer racing teams made their mark on the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season opener with a pole position and victory. An Audi R8 LMS was already at the front in qualifying at Imola: Attempto Racing captured the pole position with Kim-Luis Schramm as well as Audi Sport drivers Mattia Drudi and Frédéric Vervisch. Vervisch finished the session with a fabulous time which gave the three drivers an average lead of 0.144 seconds. After qualifying, the best 26 of the 46 contenders were separated by just a single second. In the race, however, the team from Hanover lost its chances for victory after an initial lead due to a slow pit stop. This was the hour of the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT. After privateer Matthieu Vaxivière handed over his GT3 sportscar in fifth place after the initial phase, Audi Sport driver Kelvin van der Linde started a catch-up race. The South African fought his way to the top and gained a 20-second lead. For the third and final leg of the three-hour race his Audi Sport mate Mirko Bortolotti took over the number 31 Audi. Two safety car phases completely melted away a 25-second advantage but the Italian managed a perfect restart in each case. In his home country he thus maintained a 3.4-second advantage in the end. Bortolotti, who is making his debut season with Audi Sport, celebrated his first victory in an Audi R8 LMS with his team mates.