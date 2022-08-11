The Malaysia national team under head coach Kim Pan-gon will be taking part in a Quadrangular tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand at the end of September 2022.

To form part of their preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 end of the year, the Malaysians will be up against host Thailand, Tajikistan and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Tier 1 International Match series will be held on 20-26 September 2022 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium of Chiang Mai.

“After successfully qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup last June, we need to continue to focus and look ahead with the start of two international matches this September, followed by the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in December,” said Pan-gon.

The Korean said that the opportunity to face teams that are ranked higher would definitely be used to improve further the performance and quality of play of the Harimau Malaya squad.

“Besides wanting to get positive results from the two matches in Chiang Mai, I want to use this opportunity to refine the pattern and philosophy of the game to a better and perfect level,” added Pan-gon.

The competition format will be a knockout system with the two winning teams playing in the final while the two losing teams will play for the third-place match.

