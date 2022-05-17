The Malaysian national team will play two test matches as part of their preparation for the Final Round of the Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 next month.

The Malaysians will take on Brunei on 27 May 2022 and then Hong Kong on 1 June 2022.

For the Final Round of the Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, Malaysia are in Group E against Turkmenistan (8 June 2022), Bahrain (11 June 2022) and Bangladesh (14 June 2022) with all matches to be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Towards that, Malaysia head coach Kim Pan-gon has called up 29 players for the centralised training camp to start on 19 May 2022.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...