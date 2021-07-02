The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is thrilled to have won the bid to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup.

“We are grateful to FIH for selecting our bid and awarding this prestigious event to us for a record fourth time. It reflects FIH’s trust and confidence in MHC to organise and deliver an outstanding competition for global hockey fans. We last hosted this event over a decade ago in 2009,” Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, President of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation, said today.

Malaysia had hosted the FIH Junior World Cup in 1982, 1989 and 2009 (co-hosted with Singapore). Malaysia also twice hosted the FIH World Cup, in 1975 and 2002.

“For Malaysia and this region in particular, the Junior World Cup will be a catalyst for the growth and development of the sport amongst youngsters.”

Dato’ Sri Subahan went on to say that over the next two years, MHC would invest in the necessary resources and work closely with all relevant parties, including the Government of Malaysia, FIH and various stakeholders to ensure the event is an overwhelming success.

“We hope conditions will have improved in 2023 and fans will be treated to stunning performances from the future stars of world hockey. We are excited to organise this event and look forward to successfully hosting this tournament.”

“We look forward to welcoming everyone involved in the Junior World Cup to our beautiful country in 2023,” Dato’ Sri Subahan concluded.

Further details of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup will be revealed in the coming months.

