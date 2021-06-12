The 2021 Malaysian Super League will restart on 24 July – as announced by organisers Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer of MFL, said that amendments have had to be made due to the commitment of several clubs in continental competitions.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be playing in the 2021 AFC Champions League while Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) and Terengganu FC (TFC) will compete in the 2021 AFC Cup.

“There’s the mandatory quarantine of 14 days after their return to Malaysia,” quipped Ab Ghani.

While the Malaysian Super League will restart on 24 July, the lower Malaysian Premier League will get back to action on 3 July 2021.

#MSL

Like this: Like Loading...