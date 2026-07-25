TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Jake Dennis of Great Britain driving the (27) Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric leads the field into turn one at the start during the Tokyo E-Prix, Round 14 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tokyo Street Circuit on July 25, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Dan Ticktum (CUPRA Kiro) secured victory in the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix by overtaking Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) on the final lap, with Nick Cassidy (Citroën Racing) taking third place.

Following a DNF for Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team), Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed the top spot in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World World Championship with 144 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing extended their lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship World Championship Teams’ standings.

The race took place on an emotional weekend for the Formula E community as teams honoured the late Citroën Racing Team Principal, Cyril Blais.

Round 15 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues tomorrow, Sunday 26 July, in Tokyo before heading to London for the 2025/26 season finale on Saturday 15 and 16 August 2026.

CUPRA KIRO’s Dan Ticktum pounced through the penultimate corner to steal victory from Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) in the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Tokyo night race; with the pair heading home Nick Cassidy who sealed an emotional podium for Citroën Racing.

Starting from sixth on the grid, Ticktum executed an aggressive strategy, activating both PIT BOOST and ATTACK MODE early to emerge from the stops as the net race leader.

Despite Ticktum’s early charge, Dennis leveraged a late 50kW, all-wheel-drive boost on Lap 29 to overtake both Nick Cassidy and Ticktum, taking control of the race.

However, right at the last minute – through the penultimate turn, ahead of the final chicane, Ticktum spied his chance to overtake Dennis as the Andretti driver lifted early with energy levels critical.

He made the move stick and led his British compatriot home to make it nine different winners in the last nine rounds, with the closest winning margin of the season – his second in Formula E.

The pair led home Cassidy; the New Zealander securing a podium on a poignant weekend for Citroën Racing following the tragic news of Team Principal Cyril Blais’ passing.

Standings leader Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) tangled with rival António Félix da Costa (Jaguar TCS Racing) and failed to finish, which fired Dennis right back into the Drivers’ FIA World Championship mix.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans also profited, rounding fourth to hit top spot in the Drivers’ table – 144 points to Wehrlein’s 141. Edo Mortara took advantage, too, with a strong fifth-place finish.

Jaguar TCS Racing extended its Teams’ advantage over Porsche, with Porsche returning the favour in the Manufacturers’ standings.

Dan Ticktum, No. 33, CUPRA Kiro said: “I want to say a big thank you to the team. This has been one of the hardest seasons I think I can remember in my whole career. We really haven’t had any fortune. We’ve made mistakes as a team, I’ve made mistakes, but today was the opposite. We nailed it. We had very good preparation before the race, even an hour before with all the different scenarios, and I was very keen on doing what I did and it worked out. On the last lap, to be honest, I thought I’d used too much energy in defending such a big gap. I thought I might have consumed a little bit too much and that they were going to come back at me, but when I came out of ATTACK MODE the target was still okay. [Jake] Dennis got past with his last few seconds of ATTACK MODE, and I didn’t want to fight that one too much – I was actually quite happy with second position because I think we executed very well up to that point. He was ahead of me for about six laps, which allowed me to save a bit of energy, probably more than him. On the penultimate lap he tried to build a bit of a gap, and then on the straight down to Turn 16 on the last lap, he just had to lift early. It was a pretty straightforward move, but it was certainly in the back of my mind as a possibility.

“We always want to win, but this is a very awkward track to race around. With the targets where they were, going for a move would have had to be quite risky, so I was happy to deliver the team a podium. Winning has come at a very good time in my career. A lot of people know that I’m currently a free agent, and I don’t really know what more I can do to prove that I should remain in Formula E. I hope I can be here for GEN4 because that’s going to be right up my street.”

Jake Dennis, No. 27, Andretti Formula E said: “First of all, well done to Dan [Ticktum]. What a race from him, what a strategy from the team, and he executed a really good race. He deserved a good result this year, and he’s finally got it, so huge congrats to Dan and to CUPRA Kiro. From our end, I felt like we did a pretty flawless race until the final stretch. The auto-cut obviously kicked in with no energy, and I had to swerve left on Dan. I could have caused a massive crash, or I had to let him go and take the points. We take the 18 points, which closes the championship lead, and we are only 14 points back now, so it is on.

“The rain cost us heavily today. I really struggled in the rain and had no performance, which brought Dan and Nick [Cassidy] back into contention. When you lead 70 to 80 percent of the race in clean air, I had no energy at the end and was pretty cooked. It is a bit of a shame because I felt like we deserved the win, but Pole Position and P2 is still a good day. We are right back in the championship hunt. We can go into tomorrow knowing that we have got a good car, even though there is still some tweaking to be done. Right now I am pretty disappointed, and as someone who is self-critical, I naturally look back at my own race and think about what I could have done differently. However, it is what it is. We move on, get a good night’s sleep tonight, and we just go again tomorrow.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Citroën Racing: “To be honest, ending on the podium tonight is super tough, but it’s amazing. The team has done a really good job with the car that they’ve given me since Free Practice 1. They gave me a great strategy and a great car. Everyone’s hurting right now, but I’m glad we could do our best in conditions like today.”

CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

THE ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP HONOURS CYRIL BLAIS

Following the devastating news of the passing of Cyril Blais last week, the Formula E community has come together to honour the legacy and immense contribution of the MSG and Citroën Racing Team Principal.

Ahead of the commencement of Round 14, a minute’s silence was observed across the paddock, with the Citroën team joined by the entire Formula E ecosystem in tribute to a beloved colleague and friend.

ANDRETTI FORMULA E UNVEILS LIBERTY WALK LIVERY FOR TOKYO E-PRIX

To celebrate the first Tokyo night race doubleheader, Andretti Formula E collaborated with Liberty Walk to unveil a special-edition chrome and blue livery. Inspired by Liberty Walk’s iconic LB-Works builds and purpose-designed to shine under the Tokyo Bay night lights, the livery – alongside bespoke race suits – were debuted by Jake Dennis, Felipe Drugovich, and Liberty Walk founder Wataru Kato at the Liberty Walk Harajuku store on Wednesday, giving fans up-close access to see the design before it hit track.

NISSAN TO SUPPLY GEN4 POWER TRAINS TO ANDRETTI FORMULA E

Nissan has confirmed that they will provide powertrains to Andretti Formula E for the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Ahead of the manufacturer’s home race this weekend, Nissan has announced that it will be supplying the Andretti Formula E Team with its powertrains from next season. The multi-year deal unites two of the championship’s most established entities to build a powerful technical alliance for the sport’s next generation.

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