The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes its Asian leg in Tokyo, for Rounds 14 and 15 of the 2025/26 season under the lights of the Tokyo Street Circuit on 25 and 26 July.

Returning for a third year racing in Tokyo, the double-header weekend will see the first-ever night street race event in Japan, where the GEN3 EVO cars are set to dazzle under the lights of the iconic Tokyo Big Sight.

The 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix will be powered by renewable energy (HVO) – helping to drive down CO2 emissions by up to 90% across the entire life cycle.

Following the Tokyo double-header, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes in London for the season finale, with Rounds 16 and 17 on 15 and 16 August 2026.

TOKYO, Japan. Tuesday 21 July 2026 – The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads towards its penultimate race weekend of the 2025/26 season, concluding its Asian triple-header of events at the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix.

The GEN3 Evo will have its last outing in Asia, taking on the masterfully engineered 2.58-kmm Tokyo Street Circuit. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Tokyo Bay waterfront, the circuit’s 18-turns create a highly technical, compact layout to challenge drivers, winding around the iconic Tokyo Big Sight convention centre.

For the first time on the streets of Japan, both rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be night races, with races starting at 20:00 local time. This landmark event will see the pinnacle of electric racing shine under the lights of the iconic Tokyo Big Sight, significantly elevating the spectacle of all-electric motorsport in the city.

The collaboration between Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) serves as a major pillar of the city’s Zero Emission Tokyo strategy and its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) campaign. By hosting their third E-Prix, Tokyo leverages a high-profile, global platform to fast-track its broader climate action plan, which aims to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix marks the penultimate race weekend of the 2025/26 season, and with nine points separating the lead of the driver standings, and just six between the teams title, the stakes have never been higher. All eyes will be on Pascal Wehrlein, who snatched the championship lead from Mitch Evans during a tense battle in Shanghai, and boasts proven success in Tokyo after finishing second there last time out.

In light of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Cyril Blais, Team Principal of Citroën Racing, there will be a number of tributes across the weekend as the Citroën Racing Formula E Team and the wider Formula E community honour Cyril’s memory and his incredible legacy in the sport. As part of the tributes, a minute’s silence will be held on the grid ahead of the first race on Saturday.

Oliver Rowland, No.1, Nissan Formula E Team , said:

“It’s always special coming back to Tokyo. Racing at Nissan’s home event is something we all look forward to, and the atmosphere around the circuit is fantastic. I’ve always enjoyed driving this track and it’ll be interesting to see how it changes under the lights for the first night race here. It’s another important weekend with plenty to fight for, so hopefully we can put everything together and deliver a strong result in front of our home fans.”

Lucas di Grassi, No.11, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team said:

“Achieving the first ever victory for Lola was a truly special moment in my career and of course a massive boost for the team who have been working so hard over the past two seasons. The first time I raced in China with Formula E I won, and therefore to get my second podium and first victory for Lola at my last race in China was the perfect way to close this chapter. The fact this win means Lola has now won in every category of international open-wheel racing is even more special. It’s also great to have this result just before heading to Yamaha’s home race in Tokyo. We showed good pace in Japan last year, scoring 10 points in the second race and we hope to repeat, or even better, that performance this weekend.”

SUSTAINABILITY SHINES AT THE 2026 TDK TOKYO E-PRIX

Driving Green Transformation (GX) with Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) : Tokyo Big Sight will host a powerful collaboration between the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix and TMG’s GX Action – a standalone event dedicated to pioneering the shift toward clean energy. This integrated experience allows attendees to cross-attend both events, pairing GX Action’s interactive tech displays with the future of electric mobility at Formula E.

: Tokyo Big Sight will host a powerful collaboration between the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix and TMG’s GX Action – a standalone event dedicated to pioneering the shift toward clean energy. This integrated experience allows attendees to cross-attend both events, pairing GX Action’s interactive tech displays with the future of electric mobility at Formula E. Efficient and Sustainable Power Solutions: The operational delivery of the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix showcases the seamless alignment between Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s (TMG) shared sustainability goals. To meet the new infrastructure demands of this landmark night race, the partnership champions the deployment of sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel. By combining HVO with trackside battery storage to optimise energy efficiency and reduce peak grid reliance, the E-Prix will prove how major global events can pioneer diverse, renewable energy mixes.

The operational delivery of the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix showcases the seamless alignment between Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s (TMG) shared sustainability goals. To meet the new infrastructure demands of this landmark night race, the partnership champions the deployment of sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel. By combining HVO with trackside battery storage to optimise energy efficiency and reduce peak grid reliance, the E-Prix will prove how major global events can pioneer diverse, renewable energy mixes. Reducing Single-Use Plastics: To minimise single use items in the Fan Village, spectators will be able to collect a reusable eco-cup and access one of the hydration stations offering free refills within the venue. Food & beverage vendors are required to limit single-use plastic and provide recyclable packaging.

To minimise single use items in the Fan Village, spectators will be able to collect a reusable eco-cup and access one of the hydration stations offering free refills within the venue. Food & beverage vendors are required to limit single-use plastic and provide recyclable packaging. Sustainable Urban Tourism: To encourage eco-friendly city travel, TMG is launching a digital stamp rally that invites the public to discover key sustainability locations throughout the city during the E-Prix. This initiative boosts community engagement and sustainability education without generating material waste, offering premium rewards like Grandstand tickets and driver Meet & Greets to link the broader community to the event.

To encourage eco-friendly city travel, TMG is launching a digital stamp rally that invites the public to discover key sustainability locations throughout the city during the E-Prix. This initiative boosts community engagement and sustainability education without generating material waste, offering premium rewards like Grandstand tickets and driver Meet & Greets to link the broader community to the event. Better Futures Fund: Formula E is renewing its partnership with the Tokyo Council of Social Welfare through a €25,000 donation to support children living in care homes across the city. Highlights of the collaboration include an interactive design workshop at a facility and an official ceremony on the Fan Village Stage on Community Day.

Formula E is renewing its partnership with the Tokyo Council of Social Welfare through a €25,000 donation to support children living in care homes across the city. Highlights of the collaboration include an interactive design workshop at a facility and an official ceremony on the Fan Village Stage on Community Day. Community Day: Expanding Formula E’s traditional community tour into a major 4,000-person ‘soft opening’ experience for local residents. The event features exclusive access to the fan village ahead of race day, a Pit Lane walk, live FP1 viewing, and an authentic Bon Odori dance paired with a limited-edition Tenugui towel keepsake, sponsored by TDK, Yamaha & Teijin.

Expanding Formula E’s traditional community tour into a major 4,000-person ‘soft opening’ experience for local residents. The event features exclusive access to the fan village ahead of race day, a Pit Lane walk, live FP1 viewing, and an authentic Bon Odori dance paired with a limited-edition Tenugui towel keepsake, sponsored by TDK, Yamaha & Teijin. FIA Girls on Track: Returning to Tokyo, FIA Girls on Track offers up to 120 young women (ages 12-25) an immersive, behind-the-scenes look into motorsport, featuring race-day tickets and exclusive podium roles for chosen participants. The full-day event features interactive activities including career Q&A panels with KYOJO Cup drivers, e-karting, simulator racing, and specialized workshops in STEM and flag protocols. Backed by global partner Hankook and local partner TMG-GX Action, the programme delivers hands-on learning and valuable industry connections.

Returning to Tokyo, FIA Girls on Track offers up to 120 young women (ages 12-25) an immersive, behind-the-scenes look into motorsport, featuring race-day tickets and exclusive podium roles for chosen participants. The full-day event features interactive activities including career Q&A panels with KYOJO Cup drivers, e-karting, simulator racing, and specialized workshops in STEM and flag protocols. Backed by global partner Hankook and local partner TMG-GX Action, the programme delivers hands-on learning and valuable industry connections. Change. Accelerated. Live Tokyo presented by TDK & Bloomberg NEF: On Friday of race week, Change. Accelerated. Live will bring on-stage discussions with industry leaders, policy makers and experts in sustainable energy and climate action to accelerate the transition to achieve an equal and net zero carbon society.

THE SEASON SO FAR

With four rounds left of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, things are tighter than ever at the top as Pascal Wehrlein has snatched the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lead from Mitch Evans, who will be looking to come back with vengeance following a disappointing DNS in Shanghai.

Sanya race winner Jake Dennis started the season on the top step in Brazil by converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory for Andretti. Then came Mexico City where Nick Cassidy fought his way from 13th to first and delivered Citroën Racing their first single-seater win just two races into their series debut.

Miami International Autodrome saw Jaguar’s Mitch Evans secure his 15th career victory, to place himself top of the all-time wins list in Formula E’s history. Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two races in Jeddah for Porsche, with Antonio Felix da Costa having his first taste of victory with his new Jaguar TCS Racing team.

Da Costa continued this success with back-to-back P1 finishes when Formula E raced at Madrid’s Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE for the first time, before Nico Müller achieved his maiden victory in Berlin, doing so with a special ‘Pink Pig’ Porsche tribute livery much to the delight of the home crowd. The following day it was Evans who again found himself on the top step of the podium, going from 17th to the win after sublime strategy and skill.

The iconic streets of Monaco witnessed Nyck de Vries end Mahindra Racing’s winless streak and sealed their first win of the GEN3 era. Come Sunday, Oliver Rowland managed another Monaco masterclass after winning around the principality the year prior too.

Opening the China triple-header, Jake Dennis found himself on the top spot in Sanya, managing another dominant display to bag maximum points over the race day with pole position and the race victory – moving him to fifth in the standings.

Most recently, Pascal Wehrlein was back on the top step of the podium after a dominant win from pole in Shanghai to reignite his championship hopes. The following day, one of Formula E’s most surprising wins unfolded as Lola Yamaha ABT took their first victory at the hands of Lucas di Grassi – who earlier in the season announced his retirement plans – after a set-up gamble paid off and saw him win from the back of the grid.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship battle heads to Tokyo tighter than ever, with just nine points separating Pascal Wehrlein and Mitch Evans at the top of the Drivers standings. In the Teams standings, Jaguar are setting the pace, six points clear of nearest challenger Porsche and the rest of the chasing pack. Meanwhile, its roles reversed in the Manufacturers standings, with Porsche leading the way on 384 points, fifty points ahead of Jaguar in second.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 TDK TOKYO E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 20:05 local time.

The 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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