Football Australia are pleased to announce that Brad Maloney has been appointed to the role of Head Coach of the Joeys – Australia’s U-17 men’s national football team.

Maloney returns to Australian football following eight years with the FA of Malaysia (FAM), where from 2014 he was Assistant Coach of Malaysia Men’s U-23 national team and over the past three years, his role expanded to include Head Coach of Malaysia Men’s U-23 and U-20 national teams.

During his time with FAM, Maloney was also elevated to Assistant Coach of the Malaysian senior national team for several qualifying campaigns and tournaments.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/brad-maloney-appointed-joeys-head-coach

