The eight-time World Champion was aboard an exercise bike on Wednesday after passing a medical check-up on 14 January

It’s an image that very much pleases the eye: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) back training again after undergoing a new operation on his fractured right arm in December. The eight-time World Champion posted on social media that he was training on an exercise bike, excellent news ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Complications with his humerus fracture sustained in 2020’s Jerez opener saw the number 93 undergo surgery for a third time at the start of December. Thankfully though, after a successful medical check-up on the 14th of January, Marc Marquez has now been able to begin some form of training as he, the team and MotoGP™ fans across the globe cross their fingers that we’ll be seeing the number 93 on track at the opening race of the season in Qatar.

