Home talent Maxime Martin, driving for Romeo Ferraris, is leading the way in the fourth round of the 2022 FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup for Race BE at Circuit Zolder. The Belgian has scored pole and a Quarter Final 1 win in Pool FURIOUS so far this weekend, with two more races to come tomorrow, including the all-important DHL Super Final.

CUPRA EKS driver Tom Blomqvist is close behind, having also taken victory in a Quarter Final 1, this time in Pool FAST, while team-mate and Standings leader Mattias Ekström is currently third in the weekend’s classification with P2 in Qualifying and P2 in Quarter Final 1 (Pool FURIOUS) added to his points account so far this weekend.

Jean Karl Vernay is the highest-placed Hyundai Motorsport N driver, having secured pole position in Pool FAST Qualifying and chalked up a decent P3 in his Quarter Final 1. Romeo Ferraris’ Giovanni Venturini took a win in Pool FAST Quarter Final 2, with Hyundai Motorsport N driver Mikel Azcona secured the final victory in Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 2 to redeem a tricky weekend so far.

FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup action continues tomorrow with Pool FAST and Pool FURIOUS Semi Finals and DHL Super Finals for Race BE at Belgium’s Zolder circuit.

Driver Points so far this weekend

1. Maxime Martin 35

2. Tom Blomqvist 32

3. Mattias Ekström 27

4. Jean Karl Vernay 25

5. Adrien Tambay 24

6. Luca Filippi 19

7. Bruno Spengler 16

8. Nicky Catsburg 16

9. Mikel Azcona 15

10. Giovanni Venturini 15

11. Norbert Michelisz 8

12. Jordi Gené 5

