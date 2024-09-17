INZAI, JAPAN – OCTOBER 24: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the tournament following the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 24, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Tournament officials announced today that Japan native Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, six-time PGA TOUR winners Rickie Fowler and Max Homa, and Presidents Cup stars Sahith Theegala, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im have committed to play in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club, October 24-27, 2024. They will join defending champion Collin Morikawa, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, and rising stars Min Woo Lee and Will Zalatoris, in headlining Japan’s premier PGA TOUR tournament which is offering a total prize fund of US$8.5 million. Ticket sales are available via https://zozochampionship.com/en/ . “After a stellar 2024 season with two PGA TOUR victories and a historic bronze medal for Japan at the Paris Olympic Games, it is tremendous that Japan’s leading golfer and our 2021 champion, Hideki Matsuyama, has committed to play in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once again,” said Travis Steiner, Executive Director of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. “Our fans will also enjoy the opportunity to watch three of the TOUR’s biggest stars in Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. We look forward to welcoming Sahith Theegala, who is coming off an impressive third-place finish in the FedExCup, and International Team members, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Christiaan Bezuidenhout to ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club. It promises to be a world-class week of golf in Japan.” Matsuyama, 32, won the 2024 Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, to cement his stature as Asia’s most successful golfer on the PGA TOUR by taking his career tally to 10 victories. He sweetened his year by winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games to deliver Japan’s first medal in the men’s golf competition. He also secured five additional top-10s, including a T9 finish at the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship. In 2021, he made history by winning the Masters Tournament to become Japan’s first male major champion and capped his year by winning the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in front of his adoring fans. “As a member of the PGA TOUR in 2024, I am delighted that the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will once again be held in Japan, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved that help make this event possible each and every year. Winning this tournament at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club back in 2021, surrounded by all the amazing fans, engulfed in the most incredible atmosphere is something that I will never forget. I’ve won twice this year on the PGA TOUR and was also able to bring home the bronze medal from the Paris Olympics to Japan and I will give all that I’ve got to win again in front of my home crowd in Japan,” said Matsuyama, who is presently ranked seventh in the world. Thomas, a two-time major champion and holder of 15 PGA TOUR victories, returns to Japan for the first time since the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2019 where he finished T17. He was joint runner-up in the 2020 tournament when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California due to Covid-19. The 31-year-old American qualified for the TOUR Championship last month as the last man in and concluded the 2024 season at No.14 in the FedExCup. The continent of Asia also holds fond memories for Thomas as his first two PGA TOUR victories were achieved in Malaysia in 2015 and 2016, while he also won twice in Korea in 2017 and 2019. “My first visit to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP five years ago was truly memorable and I look forward to playing in front of our Japanese fans again. I remember the fans being so appreciative of the players, which made our visit so much more enjoyable. The opportunity to play in Asia is always exciting due to my past success over there and I will be aiming to produce my best golf in Japan and hopefully challenge for the title,” said Thomas. Fowler, whose maternal grandfather is Japanese, has featured in the last four editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with a best finish of T2 in 2022 where he led the field heading into the final round. He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA TOUR in 2023 to end a four-year title drought, and also holds the honor of being only one of four golfers to shoot a 62 in a major championship where he achieved the rare feat at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. “It is always a privilege to compete in Japan due to my family heritage. The golf course at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club is a wonderful venue and has celebrated many great champions over the years. Outside of the tournament, we get to enjoy the Japanese hospitality, culture and great food which are always amazing. Ultimately, I’ll be going over with the goal to put my name on the trophy,” said Fowler. Max Homa, the current world No. 25, will be making his second appearance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP following his lone appearance in 2019 where he finished T46. This season, he posted three top-10s, including a T3 at the Masters Tournament in April which was his career best finish in a major championship. “I’m excited to get back to Japan and participate in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once again this October. I was fortunate to be able play in the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2019, and despite all the crazy weather we had that week, I just remember what a cool event it was and what a first-class tournament and venue we were able to play, not to mention all those amazing Japanese fans that came out to watch. This week will definitely be a highlight of my fall and I will give it my best and hope to come away with a win,” said Homa, who will be making his second appearance for the U.S. Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada later this month. The 26-year-old Theegala has emerged as a rising star on the PGA TOUR. After breaking through for his maiden TOUR victory at the Procore Championship last September, he went on to finish an impressive third at the recent TOUR Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs finale, which marked his eighth top-10 of the season. Theegala, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, also earned his first U.S. Team appearance to feature in the Presidents Cup against the International Team at Royal Montreal in Canada later this month. He will be making his third appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (2023/T19, 2022/T5). “One of the cool things about professional golf is that we get the opportunity to compete in different countries around the world, and Japan is one of my favorite countries. This will be my third time competing in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and I look forward to this challenging test of golf against a world-class field. I would love to win at this prestigious event,” said Theegala, who finished runner-up at The Sentry and RBC Heritage earlier this year, said Theegala, who finished runner-up at The Sentry and RBC Heritage earlier this year. The list of top-60 players from the FedExCup points list was finalized as of September 13, 2024 for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Once again, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will feature a 78-man field who will compete four rounds with no cut. As one of eight official FedExCup Fall events, it will include designated players from the Japan Golf Tour Organization, which is a co-sanction partner. As Japan’s only official PGA TOUR tournament, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was successfully launched at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in 2019 when Tiger Woods claimed the inaugural title with a three-shot victory over Hideki Matsuyama en route to equaling Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA TOUR victories. Patrick Cantlay won the 2020 edition when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California while Hideki Matsuyama produced a memorable home victory in 2021 – the same year he won the Masters Tournament to become Japan’s first male major winner – when the event returned to Japan. Keegan Bradley was triumphant in 2022, followed by Morikawa’s victory last year. Tickets for ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP are available via Lawson Ticket* with a variety of ticket packages ranging from 1-Day tickets, front row seats, 2 or 4-ticket packs and more. Tickets are sold in four phases, phase 1 has ended, phase 2 September 3 – 23, phase 3 September 24 – October 15, and phase 4 October 16 – 27. Up to two children under the age of 15 may enter for free with each ticketed adult. For more information on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, please visit zozochampionship.com/en/ .

*1-Day tickets are available to purchase from overseas beginning September 3, 2024. All the other tickets will be available to purchase only from domestic orders in Japan.

