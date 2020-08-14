Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean confirmed their status as the group winners in the women’s doubles of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championship after completing their fixtures this afternoon in Bukit Kiara.

The duo had little difficulty in disposing the pair of Teoh Mei Xing-Yang Ling 21-18, 21-15 in the final group ranking match as they streaked to their third consecutive victory.

Mei Kuan-Meng Yean will meet youngsters Pearly Tan Koong Le-M Thinaah, who emerged as the runners-up after beating Anna Cheong Ching Yik – Toh Ee Wei 21-13, 21-14 today.

“I hope our game will improve so that we can give everything in the final considering that our matches so far have not been at the level it should be.

“The juniors will be without any pressure, but for us it is different because we need to show our best so they can learn from us,” said Mei Kuan.

Meanwhile, the young turks continued to make headway in the competition when Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the championship from Group B.

Hang Yee-Eng Cheong overcame Chang Yee Jun-Chia Wei Jie 21-19, 17-21, 21-11 to take the top spot in Group B after completing their fixtures this afternoon.

“We have not set any target for this championship where the focus was just on the game itself and do as well as we can,” added Hang Yee.

“And since we have reached this stage, we will of course try our best to reach the final.”

Over in Group A, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii continued their domination when they put down Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik straight sets 21-18, 21-13.

RESULTS – AFTERNOON SESSION

MEN’S DOUBLES – GROUP A

Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (21-18, 21-13)

Ching Kai Feng / Lwi Sheng Hao vs Choong Hon Jian / Loo Bing Kun

MEN’S DOUBLES – GROUP B

Low Hang Yee / Ng Eng Cheong vs Chang Yee Jun / Chia Wei Jie (21-19, 17-21, 21-11)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Pearly Tan Koong Le / M Thinaah vs Anna Cheong Ching Yik / Toh Ee Wei (21-13, 21-14)

Chow Mei Kuan / Lee Meng Yean vs Teoh Mei Xing / Yap Ling (21-18, 21-15)

