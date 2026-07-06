The Timor-Leste women’s national team is in their last phase of preparation for the AFF Women’s Cup 2026.

A total of 45 players have been called up for centralised training, selected by a panel of coaches from 10 clubs in the First Division of the Timor-Leste Women’s League.

Before departing for Malaysia to participate in the AFF Hyundai Cup 2026, the training squad will be trimmed down to the final list of 23 players.

For the AFF Women’s Cup 2026 in Malaysia, from 10 to 22 July 2026, Timor-Leste have been placed in Group B against Cambodia and Indonesia.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFTL

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