Brisbane Roar have confirmed Ninja A-League Head Coach Alex Smith has departed the club after accepting an overseas coaching opportunity.

Smith leaves Brisbane after guiding the Roar to the Semi-Finals during the 2025-26 Ninja A-League campaign, ending the club’s five-year wait for finals football.

The 2025-26 season also saw Smith become the longest-serving head coach in Brisbane Roar’s Ninja A-League history, having joined the club in 2023.

For more, please click https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-brisbane-roar-alex-smith-steps-down-head-coach-news/

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