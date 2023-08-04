It was another uneventful day for the top seeds in the Men’s Singles of the Petronas National Under-18 Championship as they all booked their places in the quarterfinals without really being tested here in Kedah.

No.1 seed Eogene Eon Ewe picked up another straight set victory with an outright win over Selangor’s Shawn Hiu 21-14, 21-15 in just over half an hour.

The 18-year-old from the stable of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will take on another Selangor representative Ng In Qin in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

The 5/8th ranked In Qin beat Azuan Amirul Imran from Johor 21-13, 21-12.

Second seed Faiq Muhammad also confirmed his slot into the next round with another composed performance to edge 9/16th ranked Tan Kean Wei from Penang.

Faiq from BAM was 21-18, 21-10 winners where he will now play Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib next.

Selangor lad Muhammad Haziq had to throw in everything he had in the Round of 16 before winning 21-17, 22-20, 24-22 over Chee Hong Wei in a battle that lasted 80 minutes.

While the top two seeds coasted through to the next round with relative ease, third seed Jan Jireh Lee Zhi Ming had to fight hard in his clash against Pang Jing Yao from Selangor.

The 9/16th ranked Jing Yao took the first set 21-10 before Jan Jireh fought back to win the next two sets 21-19, 21-13 in a battle that lasted a good 55 minutes.

The quarterfinals will be a battle between players from the BAM stable as Jan Jireh will face national teammate Sng Wei Ming.

The 5/8th ranked Wei Wing made short work of Lee Yen Wei 21-15, 21-13 for the win.

