The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, originally scheduled to tee off at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from September 17-20, will be cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the Mercuries Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players living outside Chinese Taipei. The tournament will now be staged in 2021 in its traditional time slot.

The Mercuries Taiwan Masters was inaugurated in 1987 and has been held annually on the Asian Tour from 2004.

It was announced earlier this year that the total prize purse for the Mercuries Taiwan Masters will be increased to US$950,000 from US$900,000. It enjoyed a US$50,000 increase to US$850,000 in 2018 before another US$50,000 increase in 2019 took its prize purse to US$900,000 then.

Last year, Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai clinched his Asian Tour breakthrough at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters with a one-shot victory while local veteran Lu Wen-teh remains the only champion to have successfully defended his title in 2008.

Lu also holds the record of most wins in the event with four in 1994, 1996, 2007 and 2008.

Like this: Like Loading...