Dato ’Ab Ghani Hassan, the President of the Malaysian Football League (MFL), is planning to submit an application to the National Security Council (MKN) for the return of spectators to the stands.

The Malaysian Super League and also the Premier League matches have been without spectators since 1 June 2021 following the Malaysian government’s introduction of the Comprehensive Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The request to allow fans back to the stadiums would only apply to those individuals who had already completed the two doses and where they have to prove their vaccination certificate on the MySejahtera apps while at the stadium gate with the match ticket,” said Ghani, in his first virtual Press Conference as MFL President earlier today.

“We are not asking for a lot – at the very least to maintain the same percentage of entry into the stadium as before or maybe increase it further in order to inject atmosphere to the matches.”

At the beginning of the season, supporters were allowed to go into the stadiums based on certain conditions, depending on their capacity.

