Melbourne Victory star Kyra Cooney-Cross is joined by fellow midfielders Amy Jackson and MelindaJ Barbieri in recommitting to the club ahead of the 2021/22 W-League campaign.

Jackson and Barbieri inked new deals to play under head coach Jeff Hopkins for another season, as Victory gun to defend their 2020/21 W-League title.

Barbieri featured 14 times for Hopkins throughout last season, scoring one goal and assisting three more.

The 21-year-old played a brief cameo in Victory’s Grand Final triumph over Sydney FC, coming on in the second half of extra time with scores level before Cooney-Cross netted a dramatic winner with just seconds to play.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/cooney-cross-joined-midfield-duo-victory-return

#AFF

