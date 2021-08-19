The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have submitted a proposal for the newly built Morodok Techo National Stadium to be used as the venue for AFF Suzuki Cup matches.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 has been planned for 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.

The Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) revealed this week that General Sao Sokha, President of the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC), has requested the use of Morodok Techo National Stadium for the tournament.

Sokha’s request was conveyed during a virtual meeting presided by Deputy Prime Minister and CAMSOC Chairman Tea Banh.

The USD 160 million Morodok Techo National Stadium was completed early this month.

Previous AFF Suzuki Cup matches were held at the National Olympic Stadium that was built in 1963.

