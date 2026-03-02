The 107th edition, scheduled for 18 March on a route that mirrors the previous edition — with the start in Rho and the finish in Superga — was presented today in Turin at Sala 2 of Cinema Massimo, one of the venues of the Museo Nazionale del Cinema.

The route is largely flat in the first half, becoming rolling with several notable climbs in the second. The race starts in Rho and crosses the upper Po Valley along flat roads through the rice fields, passing Magenta, Novara and Vercelli, before heading towards the Po River and continuing across the plains.

A rolling section on wide, mostly straight roads follows, leading to the final circuit. After San Mauro Torinese, the route runs alongside the Po along Corso Casale before tackling the climb to the Basilica of Superga for the first time (diverting 600 metres before the finish). A demanding descent leads to Rivodora, returning to San Mauro and then climbing again towards the finish, with gradients exceeding 10%.

Final kilometres

The final 5 km (repeated twice, except for the final 600 m) begin in Turin along Corso Casale, where the climb to the Basilica of Superga starts. The average gradient is 9.1%, with a peak of around 14% halfway up and long sections at 10%.

At 600 m to go, a U-turn to the left leads onto a ramp at 8.2%, followed by the final corner 50 m from the finish, on asphalt. – www.milanotorino.it

