With 10 months to go until kick-off for the Continent’s most prestigious men’s football competition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) today confirmed the match schedule for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™.

Scheduled to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027 across three cities – Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in the Kingdom’s capital will provide the backdrop for both the eagerly anticipated Final as well as the opening match featuring hosts and three-time Asian champions Saudi Arabia.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/afc-asian-cup-saudi-arabia-2027%E2%84%A2-match-schedule-unveiled

