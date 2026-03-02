Thailand were crowned champions of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 after beating Australia 5-4 in the final at the Terminal21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

A hat-trick from captain Darika Peanpailun (31st, 35th, and 36th minute), who emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, drove Thailand to their first-ever ASEAN title.

The rest of the goals for Thailand were scored by Sangrawee Meekham in the fifth minute and Jenjira Bubpha (19th).

Sangrawee’s own goal for Australia in the 17th minute was followed by another own goal from Sasiprapha Suksen (24th).

The other two goals were scored by Alexia Elisabeth Karrys-Stahl in the 24th minute and Nikkita Fazzari (40th).

Australia’s Sarah Maree Easthope emerged as the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper, while Thailand’s Jenjira was the Top Goal Scorer.

In the meantime, Vietnam crushed Indonesia 4-1 to take third place in the competition this year.

Following a first-half deadlock, Nisma Francida Rusdiana gave Indonesia the lead in the 21st minute.

However, Vietnam fought back through Le Thi Thanh Ngan (in the 24th minute), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (26th), Fitry Amelya (27th, own goal), and Nguyen Phuong Anh for the win.

