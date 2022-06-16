The Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round was the perfect opportunity for the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) to collaborate on the Misano Green Circuit project. The Italian circuit is determined to become an eco-friendlier place and all its initiatives have been rewarded by the obtention of the ISO 20121 certification.



As part of the various Misano Green Circuit initiatives during the event, food collection was organised within the WorldSBK paddock. Food surplus from the teams’ hospitalities and the SBK Pit Lounge were donated to the Papa Giovanni XXIII association at the end of each day. During the 2022 edition, 528 complete lunches and 600 pizzas were collected by the association to be distributed to local communities.



Misano Green Circuit initiatives within the WorldSBK paddock does not only focus on food collection, as there is much more to be done to reduce waste and move toward an eco-friendlier event. All paddock members were encouraged to recycle and manage their waste, with the circuit arranging several recycling areas around the paddock and provided all hospitalities with dedicated recycling bins.



These initiatives did not only take place within the paddock area as WorldSBK fans in the public area as each grandstand was equipped with multiple waste sorting points and information plaques explaining how to sort their waste. WorldSBK fans attending the event were encouraged to use sustainable mobility to arrive at the track, to ensure a low environmental impact on the population and the surrounding environment. For instance, shuttles for spectators were provided from strategic points around Misano to the circuit to avoid traffic congestion and overall car usage.

Andrea Albani, Managing Director Misano World Circuit: “The collection of food surpluses received great attention and sensitivity throughout the paddock during WorldSBK. This is one of the activities that we carry out systematically and it is part of the Misano Green Circuit project, together with other initiatives aimed at the sustainability of events. We also have a longstanding collaboration with the Association “Papa Giovanni XXIII”, born in our territory 55 years ago and which is now working in many countries around the world, where every day it offers meals to over 40,000 people in need. In addition, there is the work carried out for people with disabilities, for whom we set up dedicated areas and, together with the volunteers, we managed their visit. To reduce car traffic, even at WorldSBK, we offered guests a dedicated means of transport, a tourist wheeled train that brings people from the sea (Station – Misano centre) to the racetrack.”

Gregorio Lavilla, DWO Executive Director: “We are pleased to have been able to assist the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with their various sustainable initiatives within the WorldSBK paddock. We’re proud of the strong participation of the Championship teams which resulted in helping local communities. We strongly believe in their Misano Green Circuit project, and we wish to encourage and take part in more similar initiatives.”

Like this: Like Loading...