Show at “DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum” with exclusive selection of automotive game changers from the Group’s brands until end of 2022

Audi Tradition also present on Kurfürstendamm in Audi City in Berlin on June 18 and 19 – motto at Classic Days Berlin: “The Golden Twenties”

“AHEAD – Stories of Transformation” – this is the name of the current exhibition at Volkswagen Group’s representative office in Berlin. In it, the Group stages its transformation as a journey through the model history of its brands, spinning out the story to today, with the automotive industry undergoing its greatest transformation to date.

Audi Tradition is chipping in three legendary cars, a cutaway model, and a wealth of information to the show, thus putting “Vorsprung durch Technik” on display in Germany’s capital – for example, the lightweight design of the Audi A2 or the engineering expertise that inspired the legendary Audi quattro; the rally version of the latter is also on display in Berlin. 120,000 visitors have already seen the exhibition at the Group’s representative office at Friedrichstrasse 84, Berlin.

It is still open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM until the end of 2022; admission is free.

The current exhibition shows that the will to change and the courage to renew have always been central components of the DNA of the Volkswagen Group and its brands. Before their visit, interested exhibition-goers can get inspired and get a first impression online at https://drive-volkswagen- group.com/en/exhibition/. A virtual tour is also available online at https://drive-volkswagen- group.com/ausstellung/# virtualtour.

“The Golden Twenties”: A hundred years of Vorsprung at Classic Days Berlin

Classic Days Berlin brings car history to life: On the weekend of June 18 and 19, Audi Tradition will present gems from AUDI AG’s historic vehicle collection in and in front of Audi City in Berlin on Kurfürstendamm.

In keeping with the 2022 motto “The Golden Twenties”, the cars on display along Berlin’s famous boulevard include an Audi R19/100 PS “Imperator” from 1929, a Horch 10/50 PS “Tourer” from 1925, and a Wanderer W11 Landaulet built in 1929.

Like this: Like Loading...