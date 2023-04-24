Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom finished fourth in the sprint in the final leg of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Canada to make sure that Malaysia will have at least two track cyclists for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

The 27-year-old was denied the bronze medal by Matthew Richardson from Australia while the gold medal went to Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, who beat Mateusz Rudyk of Poland in the final.

Veteran Azizulhasni Awang is expected to qualify for the Olympic Games in both Keirin and Sprint events.

