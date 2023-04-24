Lukas Baum (GER) & Georg Egger (GER), Cape Epic 2023 runners up and 2022 Cape Epic winners take home the coveted 4Islands MTB title for their first time. After winning all four stages, except the prologue, the German duo are the well-deserved winner.

Second in the overall finished Hugo Drechou (FRA) and Hans Becking (NED) and in third Simon Schneller (GER) and Alban Lakata (AUT). In the UCI women category Bettina Janas (GER) and Kim Ames (GER) taking home the title, in second Allesia Nay (SUI) and Liisa Ehrberg (EST), Tanja Priller (GER) and Greta Karasiovaité (LTU) completing the podium.

STAGE 4 – MEN STAGE 4 – WOMEN 1. ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company – 3-1 Georg EGGER (GER) & 3-2 Lukas BAUM (GER) 01:34:40 1. sportograf.com – Bike Aid MTB– 56-1 Bettina Janas (GER) & 56-2 Kim Ames (GER) 02:08:03 2. BUFF Megamo – 1-1 Hugo Drechou (FRA) & 1-2 Hans Becking (NED) 01:35:37 // + 00:00:57 2. Velohunt/VeloFlütsch – 51-1 Alessia Nay (SUI) & 51- 2 Liisa Ehrberg (EST) 02:13:13 // +00:05:10 3. Rose Racing Circle Alpha – 20-1 Tim Feinauer (GER) & Luis Neff (GER) 01:38:51 // + 00:04:11 3. TRISCELION | SRT-Protective Factory – 51-1 Tanja Priller (GER) and 52-2 Greta Karasiovaité (LTU) 02:17:51 // +00:09:48

GENERAL CLASSIFICTION – MEN GENERAL CLASSIFICATION – WOMEN 1. ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company – 3-1 Georg EGGER (GER) & 3-2 Lukas BAUM (GER) 10:53:20 1. sportograf.com – Bike Aid MTB – 56-1 Bettina Janas (GER) & 56-2 Kim Ames (GER) 14:21:01 2. BUFF Megamo – 1-1 Hugo Drechou (FRA) & 1-2 Hans Becking (NED) 11:12:38 // + 00:19:18 2. Velohunt/VeloFlütsch – 51-1 Alessia Nay (SUI) & 51- 2 Liisa Ehrberg (EST) 14:42:12 // +00:21:11 3. Team BULLS – 2-1 Simon Schneller (GER) & 2-2 Alban Lakata (AUT) 11:17:20 // 00:24:00 3. TRISCELION | SRT-Protective Factory – 51-1 Tanja Priller (GER) and 52-2 Greta Karasiovaité (LTU) 14:54:23 // + 00:33:22

