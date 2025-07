A record of more than 320 players have descended into the city of Kuching as they contend for places in the Grand Final of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2025.

It is the third year that Sarawak is hosting the AJBC, as the state looks to maintain its tradition of consistently sending players to the finals of the event in November.

In 2023, Sarawak managed to secure 20 players to the Grand Final while last year, they sent 16 players to Kuala Lumpur.

