P1 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha | 1’39.687

“This is my very first pole position, so I’ll definitely enjoy starting Saturday’s race from the front. I’m really happy, because I’ve worked hard in recent weeks to prepare for this round. After morning practice, we made a few changes to the bike, which allowed me to improve on my lap times in qualifying. As I started my fastest lap, it was quite stressful because I could see I was losing a little to Maria, but when I got to the second and third sector, I realized I could do it. I’m happy we can start from the front tomorrow and will be out to do my best, as always. I think Maria and Sara will be up there too, but I’m ready to fight.”



P2 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’39.827

“It’s always fun to come and race here at Donington – it’s a great track. It’s been two months since I rode the bike, but I’ve enjoyed myself today and did my best to improve throughout the day. I thought I’d be able to do a little more in qualifying, but I had a problem with the brakes that prevented me from doing more. It was good to battle for pole anyway. I want to check the data and see what we can do for tomorrow; for sure we need to solve the technical issue, as the braking is very important here. Beatriz is strong here this year, she’s impressive, so I need to see what we can do to be ready to battle in the race.”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team | 1’39.928

“Today was a very good day for us and I’m happy to be back on the front row again, close to Maria and Beatriz. I’ll do my best to stick with them in Saturday’s race and will be aiming for the podium. I’m pleased because the Cremona round was a tough one for us, so I’m glad we’ve been able to bounce back with this result today.”

