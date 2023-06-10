MotoGP™23 features a redesigned career mode, offering players a unique journey to becoming legends of the sport. In an exciting new feature, the game introduces Turning Points to shape careers and bike development based on the performance and choices of each player.

For the first time in the franchise, the game also integrates a fictional social network, a new feature that will enable interaction with other riders and teams – beyond the racetrack. It can be used to forge alliances or instigate rivalries, as AI behaviour during races will be influenced by players’ actions on the platform.