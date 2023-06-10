Marc Marquez was back out on his second RC213V and chose Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as his reference. And it was a great reference. Both were 0.2s under Bezzecchi’s time through the second split and coming across the line, Marc Marquez went P1!

But not for long. Rins and then Bagnaia stole the top spot as MotoGP™ lit up the magnificent Mugello. Shadowing Bagnaia, Bezzecchi went P2 and in the blink of an eye, Marc Marquez was shoved to P7. Grand Prix motorcycle racing at it’s finest.