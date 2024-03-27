Striker Muhammad Hakeme Yazid Said struck deep in injury time to give Brunei Darussalam a valuable 3-2 win over Vanuatu in Saudi Arabia B of the FIFA Series yesterday.

After falling to a 2-0 loss to Bermuda in their opening game a few days earlier, the Bruneians put up a more concerted effort in their second game at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Bong Kalo struck in the 38th minute to give Vanuatu the lead going into the second half before Brunei’s Syafiq Safiuddin Shariff put both teams back on level just eight minutes after the restart.

Kerry Iawak then restored the advantage for Vanuatu with their second goal in the 71st minute.

However, Brunei DS remained steadfast for Mohammad Nurikhwan Othman to put the score at 2-2 in the 73rd minute as Muhammad Hakeme then slammed in the late winner (90th+4) for the well-deserved victory.

The win saw Brunei DS moved up to second at the standings behind Guinea.

In Saudi Arabia A, Cambodia fell to their second loss in the group with a 4-1 defeat to Guyana.

The Cambodians had conceded a 2-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in their first game at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah earlier.

Omari Glasgow gave Guyana the lead after 20 minutes before Cambodia then replied in the 53rd minute through Sieng Chanthea.

However, a penalty which was converted by Glasgow in the 59th minute gave the impetus to Guyana as Leo-Orion Lovell (80th) and Ryan Khedoo (90th+2) then scored twice more for the final scoreline.

The loss put Cambodia at the bottom of the table behind Cape Verde, Guyana and Equatorial Guinea,

#AFF

#FIFA

#FFC

#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...