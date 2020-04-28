The My Dinh Sports Complex in Hanoi will undergo a USD 6.4m (VND 150 billion) facelift as the country gears up for their hosting of the SEA Games in 2021.

Renovation works to the complex which also includes the My Ninh National Stadium is expected to start in October 2020.

Among the areas which will see change at the My Dinh National Stadium would be the playing field which was last changed in 2011.

The running track will also be replaced as it will be the main track and field venue for the SEA Games in 2021.

Vietnam’s hosting of the SEA Games next year would be their second after being hosts for the first time in 2003.