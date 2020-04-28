The debate on the resumption of the M-League goes on as Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave broad hints of some positives once the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends on May 12.

However, in the same breath, Ismail was quick to point out of a long journey that it is unlikely for football matches to resume in the next month or two even if the MCO ends next month.

“Even if the MCO ends the standard operating procedures (SOP) will be strictly in force …no gatherings of sports and religious event,” said the minister of defense.’

”’The National Security Council (NSC) will take the advice of the Health Ministry’s guidelines

…like holding matches in empty stadiums.

Of late the much followed English Premier League (EPL), the Korean League, the Thai League, and the Vietnam League have submitted plans to resume their respective leagues, most of which was suspended in March following the onslaught of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has virtually brought the world to a standstill on all fronts.

Ismail also dropped hints that the MCO could be extended beyond May 12. At the same time, there have been some encouraging drop in figures and the positives give hopes that the MCO could see some of the restrictions lifted. RIZAL ABDULLAH