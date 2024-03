The Myanmar Futsal national team will take on Afghanistan in two test matches as they gear up for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup next month.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 will be played in Thailand on 17-28 April 2024.

The two test matches against Afghanistan have been planned for 30 and 31 March 2024 at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

