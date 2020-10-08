The Ayeyarwady Foundation have completed the building of the biggest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) for COVID-19 patients at the Thuwanna Stadium in Myanmar’s capital city of Yangon.

The latest 75-bed ICU and HDU centres are equipped with world-class medical equipment and are joint cooperation between the Ayeyarwady Foundation and also the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Ayeyarwady Centre A was previously set up with 575 beds alongside 300 more beds at Centre B.

It has now expanded the ICU and HDC centres with 75 more beds for a total of close to 1,000 beds with staff from the Ayeyarwady Foundation and a further 350 volunteers working together.

The Ayeyarwady Foundation have utilised USD 5 million for this COVID-19 treatment program with a further USD 2 million from other donors.

Like this: Like Loading...