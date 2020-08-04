Nagaworld FC picked up their third win in as many matches to move up to third in the Metfone Cambodia League 2020 after demolishing Asia Euro United (AEU) 4-2 this week.

After some stuttering start, Nagaworld were quick to on the trigger to fire in four goals just before the break off Marcio de Oliveira Marques’s hat trick (26th, 40th and 44th minute) and Va Quentin (38th) as AEU then pulled a goal back through Chanraksmey Sok (45th).

With Nagaworld stepping off the gas after the restart, AEU tried to get back into the game as they then nailed in their second goal of the evening with an Abbee Ndjoo’s effort in the 66th minute.

But that failed to spark further revival from AUE as the score stood all the way to the end for Nagaworld to pick up the full points.

The win gave Nagaworld 21 points from nine matches played – four points behind leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and two points behind second-placed Boeung Ket FC.

Boeung Ket were also big winners this week when they thrashed Electricite Du Cambodge 4-2 while leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng edged a determined Visakha side 3-2.

It was Visakha who grabbed the first goal of the game with a Filip Mihaljevic penalty in the 38th minute for them to take a slim 1-0 lead at the half.

But Svay Rieng were not about to let it slip as they rebounded in the second half with two quick goals from Marie Privat in the 74th minute and then Daisuke Kobayashi four minutes later.

Visakha then managed to draw level through Mihaljevic’s 83rd minute effort before Privat then gave Svay Rieng the winner with two minutes left on the clock.

RESULTS

Svay Rieng beat Visakha 3-2

Boeung Ket beat Electricite Du Cambodge 4-2

Police Commissary drew with Sports Academy 1-1

Phnom Penh Crown drew with Soltilo Angkor 2-2

NagaWorld beat Asia Euro United 4-2

National Defense beat Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 1-0

