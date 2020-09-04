Former champions Nagaworld FC should consider themselves lucky to make the cut for the Championship Round of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020 which starts tomorrow.

The three-time Cambodia champions (2007, 2009 and 2018) has not been impressive so far this season where they have failed to pick up the full points in their last three matches.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in their last match against Visakha FC while they have conceded losses in their previous two games prior to that.

They fell to identical 2-0 losses to Angkor Tiger (on the 15 August) and also to Svay Rieng (on 8 August).

Luckily for Nagaworld, their nearest challenger Angkor Tiger have not been consistent either and they finished the first round on seventh – just a point behind Nagaworld – which meant that they will have to do battle in the relegation round.

At the end of the round, six teams will be playing in the Championship Round to decide the MCL winner this year and they are Boeung Ket FC, Svay Rieng, Visakha, Tiffy Army, Phnom Penh Crown and Nagaworld.

Teams which will be playing in the Relegation Round are Angkor Tiger, Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC, Asia Euro United, Electricite Du Cambodge, Police Commissary, Soltilo Angkor and Bati Youth.

The next stage of the MCL 2020 begins tomorrow.

FIXTURES – 5 September

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

– Tiffy Army vs Nagaworld

RELEGATION ROUND

Angkor Tiger vs Police Commissary

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey vs Bati Youth

