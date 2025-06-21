Nam Dinh FC have been crowned 2024/25 LP Bank V. League 1 champions, following their 2-0 away win over Quang Nam at the Tam Ky Stadium.

Needing just a draw to successfully defend the crown they won last season, Nam Dinh delivered more than just the one point, off goals from Ly Cong Hoang Anh in the tenth minute and Lam Ti Phong (90th).

With 54 points after 25 matches, Nam Dinh have been crowned champions following nearest challenger Hanoi FC’s 2-1 loss to The Cong Viettel at the Hang Day Stadium.

Viettel made sure of the win with goals from Pedro Henrique in the 36th minute and Le Quoc Nhat Nam (84th minute).

Hanoi FC’s only goal of the game came through Luka Bobicanec (90th3).

