Football Australia are pleased to announce that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will participate in both the 2025 CommBank Emerging Matildas Championships and the 2025 CommBank Emerging Socceroos Championships, marking the first time an international team has been included in the newly rebranded youth tournaments.

Following a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) process extended to selected AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Member Associations, Malaysia confirmed its intent to participate in both tournaments – a historic step forward that strengthens Australia’s football development framework and enhances international collaboration within the region.

