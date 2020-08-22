A lone strike from Kyaw Nanda gave defending champions Shan United the best of restart in the MPT Myanmar National League 2020 when they sidestepped Southern Myanmar 1-0 yesterday.

In the match that was played at the Thuwunna Stadium, Southern Myanmar held off the incessant onslaught from Shan United for long period before conceding the goal from Nanda nine minutes to the end.

On the other hand, former champions Yangon United made a smashing restart to their campaign in the MNL when they pummelled Magwe FC 6-0.

Ernest Barfo nailed the opening goal after 26 minutes as Yangon then finished the first half with two more goals from Lwin Maung Maung (41st minute) and Emmanuel Uzochukwu (45th).

Soe Yan Paing then added Yangon’s fourth goal of the game in the 72nd minute as winger Kyi Lin grabbed a brace off goals in the 82nd and 90th minute.

The MNL 2020 which has been in suspension since March this year officially restarted yesterday with two matches being played.

