The Formula Foil World Championship at the Engadinwind started on 17 August on Lake Silvaplana.

The Engadinwind is the most important water sports event worldwide and the first world champs at this year’s event were crowned in the 2020 Formula Foil World Championships in the racing discipline: Dominating the women’s races throughout the week and therefore the well-deserved new World Champion was Hélene Noesmoen from France with only 8 points (8 wins). Maja Dziarnowska from Poland won Silver with a score of 20 and the Dutch surfer Lilian De Geus completed the podium with the same score.

The gold fleet men category was dominated by Nicolas Goyard (FRA). After 10 races (8 to count, 2 discards per athlete) he won the gold medal with a score of 9.0. The battle for the podium was nail-biting.

Przemyslaw Miarczynski from Poland won the silver medal with a score of 32 and French Pierre Mortefon secured the Bronze medal with a score of 36. The organizer can confirm a record field of participants.

It is the most important and largest foil competition in 2020 with 200 participants from 33 nations. The Maloja wind in the Engadin provided amazing conditions over the past week.

Results Formula Foil World Championships Racing

Podium Women:

1. Hélene Noesmoen – FRA 57

Maja Dziarnowska – POL 7 Lilian De Geus – NED 3



Podium Men:

1. Nicolas Goyard – FRA 465

Przemyslaw Miarczynski – POL 126 Pierre Mortefon – FRA 14

