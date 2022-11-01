With the competition edition and competition edition plus packages, Audi is expanding its attractive and comprehensive range of customized equipment for the A4 and A5 and the S41 and S52.

In addition to Matrix LED headlights (equipment-dependent) and numerous add-on parts in high-gloss black, the new finishes Chronos Gray Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic and District Green Metallic expand the array of colors for both series.

Sporty yet elegant

In order to ideally stage both edition packages, which are based on the S line and the S model respectively, Audi is painting the following add-on parts in high-gloss black: the radiator grille, the stone chip protection strip (only on the A4), the air intakes along with the clips, the diffuser, and the tailpipes.

The Singleframe radiator grille, the four rings in the front and rear, the side mirrors (only in combination with the plus package), the design element below the A-pillar, and the rear spoiler are also painted high-gloss black (not for the A5 Cabriolet3 or A4 Avant4 with RS roof edge spoiler).

On the S model, the model designation in the radiator grille also comes in black and red. For the Audi A5 Cabriolet3, the windshield frame, window slot trim, trim on the side windows, and the trim on the top case lid remain as characteristic features in distinctive, elegant chrome.

All S models as well as the A4 and A5 with the S line package feature dark chromed exhaust tips. The Audi S5 Cabriolet5 is the exception: it always arrives with glossy black exhaust tips.

In conjunction with the competition edition plus package, customers will also receive the following features at a discount: black side mirrors, the entry-level LED logo projection with the rhombus/S logo, the ambient light package, red brake calipers (only for cars with 150 kW and more), and the “Audi Rings” decal in Brilliant Black for the rear doors (lower side panel on the A5 Coupé6 and Cabriolet3.

Usually only available on RS models, smoked head lamp covers are available for the first time on A4 and S41 models with Matrix LED headlights as well as on Audi A5 and S52 models with Matrix LED headlights and Audi Laser Light as additional high beams.

The new competition edition and competition edition plus packages will be available in Germany from January 2023. Prices start at 950 euros for the A4 and S41 and 1,450 euros for the A5 and S52. The competition edition plus packages are available for 2,450 euros for the A4 and S41, and 3,150 euros for the A5 and S52.

