Newcastle Jets stalwart and local boy Ben Kantarovski has signed a two-year contract extension.

Kantarovski, 27, had put pen to paper on a deal that will keep the midfielder in the Hunter Valley until at least the end of the Hyundai A-League 2021/22 season.

“Newcastle is my home, the Jets have been my club since I was 15 and I’m happy to have signed on for another two seasons,” Kantarovski told the club website.

