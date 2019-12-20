It was an illustrious and highly successful year for Sabah Tennis with two of its players – Christian Didier Chin and Ryan Chee ranked number one in the Open and Under-16 category respectively in 2019.

A brief breakdown of Sabah’s tennis journey in 2019

January

Sabah Tennis Association (STA) president Johnson Koh and Sandakan District Tennis Association (SDTA) president Fernando Rulloda met up with Sandakan Sandakan Municipal Council President to secure the SDTA club lease and upgrading of tennis courts.

STA secure Luyang Assemblyman Datuk Hiew King Cheu’s fund for the upgrading of eight Likas tennis courts. The same month paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Sabah Sports Board General Manager Terrance Pudin. Ryan Chee starts his Malaysia junior tour exploits as runner-up in the 1st leg in Kuala Lumpur.

February

As usual, Chinese New Year was celebrated with tennis friends from all over Sabah especially Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu with the president.

STA cooperated with the Sabah education department in hosting and sending Sabah team to the national MSSM tournament.

March

Paid a special visit to the sports commissioner Sabah to check on updates and was reminded that not all districts held their AGM.

April

The first Sabah reunion gathering for all former and current state players was held in April attended by 60 persons.

April also saw Johnson Koh re-elected to the STA president for the 14th year with a new vice president Christopher Lim and Executive Council

May

STA met up with the new Sabah sports minister to brief him on STA programs and support for the new minister.

SDTA also met up with the new Sandakan MP YB Vivian Wong.

Meanwhile, Christian Didier Chin and Ryan Chee continued their exploits on the international and national front respectively.

June

Attended TENNISMALAYSIA President Mirzan Mahathir’s Hari Raya open house in KL which was also attended by Prime minister Tun Mahathir.

July

Met up with Sabah sports commissioner and was told that three districts – Kudat, Papar, and Tawau face deregistration.

STA pressed on to appeal for tennis as a compulsory sport in SUKMA.

August

Ryan Chee achieved great achievements when he won the national under 16 singles and doubles. Great achievements.

The second TENNIS MALAYSIA EXCO meeting was held in Sabah.

September

For the 9th time, the ATF was held in Sabah.

Johnson Koh was re-elected as the vice-president at the TENNIS MALAYSIA AGM.

October

The 12th Sabah tennis invitational tournament attracted 18 teams from 11 countries.

The Junior masters year-end tournament was also held the same month.

The Sabah Games (SAGA) were hosted in Keningau. Kota Kinabalu emerged team champions with Sandakan taking the individual boys singles title.

The year ended with Christian Didier Chin claiming the number one rank in the men’s category and Ryan Chee taking the top rank in the Under-16 age group category. – a first for the East Malaysian state.